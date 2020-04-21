BOLCKOW, Mo. - Howard Charles Van Pelt, 82, Bolckow, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2020.

He was born Dec. 31, 1937, to Robert and Mary (Schwartz) Van Pelt, in Pensacola, Florida.

Howard married Dorothy Marie Houts, May 27, 1960.

His first job was delivering newspapers for the Los Angeles Examiner, and later ran games at the Long Beach Pike.

After receiving an associate's degree in blueprint reading, milling and cabinet making, he began to work for McDonald Douglas Aircraft, and was formerly a member of the Local 110.

In retirement, he worked at the Andrew County Senior Center, in Savannah.

He was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed building, making dog houses, planter boxes, planting flowers, riding go-karts with his grandkids and trips to Branson, Missouri.

He was a member of the Jehovah Witness faith.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Ben; sisters, Lucille Blackwell and Margaret Pagoda.

Survivors include: Dorothy, of the home; children: Sheri "Ann" Penland, Gary Van Pelt and Vicki M. Barnes; sister, Theresa McKim; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services to be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.