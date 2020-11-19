BOLCKOW, Mo. - Dorothy Van Pelt, 80, Bolckow, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

She was born March 13, 1940, in Madisonville, Texas, to Eldon and Frieda (McCoy) Houts.

Dorothy met Howard Charles Van Pelt at Long Beach City Technical College. They married on May 27, 1960. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2020.

She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness faith.

She enjoyed couponing, garage sales, buffets and visiting with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and beloved husband; and siblings, Albert Houts and Carole Aitchison.

Survivors include children, Sheri "Ann" Penland (Bill), Gary Van Pelt (Grace), and Vicki Barnes; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Theresa McKim.

Memorial Services at a later date.