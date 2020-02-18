Van Hoozer, Roger 1954-2020

Roger Van Hoozer, 65, St, Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

He was born Sept. 12, 1954, in Bethany, Missouri.

Roger was a 50 year cancer survivor.

He enjoyed racing, skydiving and flying.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Robert and Marion (Booth) Van Hoozer; siblings, Rhonda Van Hoozer and Reginald Van Hoozer.

Survivors include: brother, Richard W. Van Hoozer.

In lieu of flowers or cards, donations to: Holt County Cancer Fund, 202 North Harrison, Oregon, MO 64473.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Online guestbook and obituary www.simplifyfunerals.com.