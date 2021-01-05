Bernard Dean Van Cleave, 83, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 4, 2021. Bernard was born July 29, 1937, in St. Joseph to Paul and Elizabeth (Katzman) Van Cleave.

He was a graduate of Lafayette High School. Prior to retirement he was owner, operator, and manager of Custom Wood Products. He also served in the Missouri National Guard.

Bernard married Ruth Ann Loomis on May 24, 1957, and she survives. Also surviving are son, Scott Van Cleave (Cindy); daughter, Dianna Brown (Kent); grandchildren, Rachel Sipes (Ross), Erica Van Cleave, Payton Brown, Tyler Brown, Ashley Brown; great-granddaughter, Hannah Sipes; sister, Barbara Stevenson; and nephew, Randy Moran.

He was preceded in death by his parents

Bernard loved camping, playing cards, bowling, and was a model train enthusiast. He was a member of the Pony Express Kickers Square Dance Club for many years.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

Private family services will be held at Ashland Cemetery. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.