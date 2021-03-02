Valdes-Saldamando, Maria D. 1975-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Maria D. Valdes-Saldamando, 45,of St. Joseph, formerly of Cuba, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. Born April 21, 1975, in Cuba, to her late parents, Mario Valdes and Josephine Saldamando. Maria worked in production at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph.

Survivors include her companion, Alexis Carrion Isaac, of St. Joseph; daughter, Maricelis and son, Arian, both of Cuba.

Miss Valdes-Saldamando has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.