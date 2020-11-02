HIGHLAND, Kan. -Donald Edward Utz was born Aug. 11, 1930, just northwest of Highland, one of three children of Lawrence Lee and August (Gussie) Elder Utz, and had lived near Highland all of his life.

He died Oct. 30, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha, Kansas, with family by his side.

Don attended Arnold country school prior to graduating from Highland High School, with the class of 1948.

He graduated from Highland Junior College in 1950, before graduating from Kansas State University at Manhattan in 1952, with a bachelor's degree in agriculture engineering and architecture.

While he was at K State, he served in the Marine Corps Reserve for a year. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1953, and served until 1956, serving during the Korean Conflict, discharged at the rank of sergeant.

He returned to Highland, where he farmed for a few years.

Don later worked many years as a mechanic, for his sister and brother in law, Beverly and Tom Miller, with Miller Implement, Highland John Deere dealer, until it closed in 1989.

He then did farm work for Harold Sommers northeast of Robinson for a number of years, before retiring.

Survivors include his sister, Beverly Miller, his twin sister, Donna Keebler (Keith) all of Highland, with numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by: his parents; brother-in-law, Tom Miller; nephew, Tim Keebler; great-nephews, Nathan Keebler and Matthew Keebler.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, where the family may be present at times.

A Celebration of Don's life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Highland United Methodist-Presbyterian Church.

Memorials: Church Memorial Fund, Highland Senior Citizens Center, or Highland EMT Association, c/o Chapel Oaks, PO Box 33, 66035.

Services will be broadcast live at the Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland KS

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PREFERRED

A message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.