Carey B. Utterback, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
He was born April 14, 1947, in St. Joseph, to Edgar and Elaine (Seewoester) Utterback. A graduate of Central High School, Carey proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Carey married Cheryl L. Gastineau on July 23, 1965. She survives of the home.
He was an auto-body specialist for Collision Repair for many years.
Carey was stubborn as an ox, ornery, and the funniest, most kind-hearted man you'd ever meet. He was definitely an exceptional man who will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Curtiss; and brothers, Vaughn, David, and Phillip Utterback.
Survivors include his wife; children, Michelle Brant and Luann Hayes; grandchildren, Kattie Tyes (Je'Neal), and Courtney Ross; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Devin, Nevaeh and Whitney; brother, Mark Utterback; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and his beloved cat, Fred.
The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
