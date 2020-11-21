Utter, Charles R. 1930-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Charles R. Utter, 90, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri.

Memorial services are 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, where a visitation will begin at noon. Inurnment will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Agency Cemetery, Agency, Missouri. Contributions are suggested to NorthCare Team of Kansas City Hospice or Agency Cemetery.

Charles was born Oct. 6, 1930, in St. Joseph, to Claude M. and Amy (Smith) Utter. He grew up in St. Joseph and moved to Kansas City. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and following settled his family in Kansas City.

In 1951 he married Phyllis Brown. Charles worked in trailer brake sales for a Luthy-Emmons Corp and eventually retired from Haldex Midland Co.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; children, Rosyln K. Utter, Rhonda Lee Utter, and Charles R. Utter, Jr.; brother, Raymond Utter, Sr.; and a sister, Saramae Brinton.

Survivors include: his daughter, Roxanne Lovelace; grandchildren, Eric M. (Nichole) Park; great-grandchildren, Samantha Park and Eric Park, Jr.; grandchildren, Jamison Utter, Jennifer Utter, and great-grandson, Tristen Utter; and cherished family members including sister-in-law, Jean Powers Utter and her children and grandchildren.

Arrangements: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, Mo 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.