Utt, Kay 1941-2020

Kay Utt

1941 - 2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Margaret Kay Utt, 79, formerly of Cameron, passed away April 25, 2020, at a health care facility, in Lawson, Missouri.

Kay was born April 6, 1941, in Coffey, Missouri, to William Clair and Beulah (Alder) Miller.

Kay was a 1959 graduate of Bethany High School.

She worked as an administrative assistant for many years.

She had a great enjoyment for music, singing, and dancing and enjoyed being a part of the "Entertainers" group of Cameron Regional Medical Center, and prior Cameron Community Hospital. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Clair and Beulah; husband, Dale; stepdaughter, Karey Utt; twin sister, Fay Denny; brothers, Bill and Glen Miller; sisters, Mary Lou Searcy and Ella Lea Smith; and grandson, Zachary Ryan Watkins.

Kay is survived by: two sons, Philip (Brenda) Crouse, Smithville, Missouri, and Kevin Crouse, Plattsburg, Missouri; daughter, Robin (Wade) Smith, Cameron; stepson, Dan (Shelly) Utt, Kansas City, Missouri; stepdaughters, Angelia (Richard) Crouse, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Brenda (Scott) Burton, Independence, Missouri; brother, Donald (Linda) Miller, Stewartsville, Missouri; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and first husband and father of her three children, William L. Crouse, Lawson, Missouri.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a random act of kindness or to donate to those in need during these challenging times.

Friends may pay respects from 9 a.m. Wednesday to noon Friday.

Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For online condolences, please visit www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.