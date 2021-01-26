Utt, Junior 1947-2021

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Elvin Junior Utt, 73, of Stewartsville, Missouri passed away Jan. 22, 2021.

He was born Sep. 7, 1947 in Cameron, Missouri to Elvin L. and Norma (Pierce) Utt.

Junior was a 1965 graduate of Cameron High School. He was a strander for Wire Rope until retiring.

Junior was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Preceding him in death; parents, Elvin and Norma Utt; brothers, David Utt and Dale Utt; daughter, Tisha Bohon.

Survivors: wife, Wanda Utt, of the home; children, Dennis (Angel) Utt, Madison, Alabama, Michael Utt, Kansas City, Missouri; twins, Brad Utt and Robin Utt, both of Madison, Alabama; daughter, Trina (Aaron) Reeder, Stewartville, Missouri ; sisters, Ruby (Jamie) Elsea, Lees Summit, Missouri, Bonnie (Leonard) Sample, Cameron, Missouri, Jeanna (Forrest) Morris, Stanberry, Missouri, Anita (John) Carroll, Cameron, Missouri; brother, Darrell (Chris) Utt, Polo, Missouri; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas, Lauren, Austin, Payten, Bryant, Saidee, Trevor, Ty, Kasen and Keagan; 5 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kenlee, Brooklynn, Aiden and Ezra.

Junior loved golfing, river fishing and having a huge garden so he could have tomatoes and gravy.

Services: 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday evening, Jan. 28, 2021. Burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Stewartsville.

Memorial Fund: CRMC Foundation

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.