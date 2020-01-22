AGENCY, Mo. - Pauline Ussary, 96, of Agency, passed away Jan. 20, 2020.

Pauline was born March 26, 1923, in Agency, to the late Dennis and May (Berry) Staggs.

She was the valedictorian of the Agency High School, class of 1940 and taught elementary school there. She earned an associate degree, in teaching, from Northwest Missouri State University.

Pauline married V. Doyle Ussary, on Dec. 31, 1942.

He passed away on May 13, 2010.

Pauline was a member of the Agency Christian Church.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Pauline is preceded in death by three siblings.

Survivors: son, Brian Ussary (Channon); daughter, Cheryl Collier; grandchildren: Lindsay Fritz (Aaron), Megan Wyatt (Brandon), Blair Ussary, Nathan Collier and Kristen Collier; great-grandchildren: Mack, Mason and Jax Fritz.

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Interment: Agency Cemetery.

Visitation: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at our chapel.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Agency Christian Church.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pauline's caregivers, Marti and Fran.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.