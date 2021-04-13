Janet Leah Ussary, 64, of St. Joseph, died April 10, 2021.

She was born Sept. 11, 1956, in Nevada, Missouri, to Donald and Donna (Sheeks) Ussary.

Survivors include her mother, Donna Ussary; brother, Brad Ussary (Laura); nephews, Brett and Seth Ussary; niece Lexi Ussary; and dear family friend Jacinta Rupp.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Graveside memorial services will be Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Faucett Cemetery Faucett, Missouri.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.