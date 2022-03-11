Ussary, James 1936-2022 Goldsboro, N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. -James (Jim) Ussary passed away March 10, 2022, in Goldsboro.
He was born Feb. 20, 1936, to Clarence and Helen (Eiman) Ussary in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jim attended Saint Joseph Junior College before transferring to the University of Missouri, where he earned his BS (1960) and his MS (1964) in Agricultural Chemistry. His first laboratory experience was with MFA Grain and Feed Division in St. Joseph and the MFA Oil Company is Columbia, Missouri.
Jim then worked for the University of Missouri Experiment Station Chemical Laboratory before co-founding ABC Labs (now EAL) and serving as its first President in Columbia. After leaving ABC, Jim joined ICI Americas in Goldsboro, as a manager of residue chemistry and manager of quality assurance. The final 25 years of his career were spent as a private contractor in the agricultural chemistry industry. During his career, Jim published numerous papers on analytical chemistry and data quality assurance. He was co-editor of a reference book on scientific data quality.
Jim's faith and family were paramount in his life. He was also an active member of Ruritan's and enjoyed outdoor activities and college basketball.
He is survived by: his wife of 63 years, Betty; son, James Jr. (Barbara); and two grandchildren, Mary Grave and Jackson. He is also survived by his brother, John Ussary, (Joan) of Agency, Missouri.
A private family service will be held at a future date.
Services have been entrusted to Seymour Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.seymourfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.