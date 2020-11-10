Urban, Raynette L. 1945-2020

BENDENA, Kan. - Raynette Louise Urban, 75, of Bendena, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

She was born in Atchison, Kansas, on July 12, 1945, the only child of Ralph "Daniel" and Mary Louise Van Hoozer Bromley. She grew up in Atchison, graduating from Mount St. Scholastica Academy with the class of 1963. Raynette attended St. Joseph's Beauty University and was employed at the Modern Beauty Salon in Atchison after her graduation. Although, she spent the majority of her esteemed career running "Nettie's Kitchen" and taking care of her beloved family and anyone else who sat at her table.

Raynette and Jim enjoyed numerous trips and adventures but spending time with grandkids, family and friends at the Lake of the Ozarks was their passion. If Raynette wasn't at the lake you could often find her at the casino spending "JimBob's" money.

She married James Edward Urban, May 1, 1965 at St. Joseph's church in Atchison. He preceded her in death Aug. 10, 2015.

Surviving are their children, Michael Urban (Dany) of Bendena, Patrick Urban (Kim) of Robinson, Kansas, Kelly DeMeritt (Glenn) of Atchison; a sister-in-law, Marlene "Molly" Lane (Ronnie) of Winchester, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Kyle (Tori), Chelsea, Mason, Makinley, Maya, Paige, Piper; numerous nieces and nephews.

Raynette was also preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland after 1 p.m. Wednesday, where the family will meet from 5 until 7 p.m. that evening.

Memorial contributions are suggested to either the Coffman Bend Fire Association or Maur Hill-Mount Academy. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.

A special message may be left at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

Masks and social distancing requested. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.