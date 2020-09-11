Freddie M. Uptegrove, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

He was born July 20, 1949, to Myron and Bertha (Croy) Uptegrove.

Freddie married Rebecca Jean Rinehart Nov. 10, 1973. She survives of the home.

He was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church. Freddie was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by: infant son, Matthew Uptegrove; parents; sister, Judy Wood; brother, Carl Nicholson; infant granddaughter, Emilee Olivia Uptegrove.

Additional survivors include: children: Lindsey Graves (Tim), Christopher Uptegrove (Desiree'), Sarah Morey, Logan Uptegrove (Lauren); grandchildren: Kyrie Meade, Allie and Trevor Graves, Raven and Hunter Talbot, Mackenzie, Paige, Koda, Hope, and Levi Morey, Evalynn and Gabrielle Uptegrove; sister, Sandra Frame; numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.

Memorial Services 10 a.m. Saturday, McCarthy Baptist Church.

Interment: 2 p.m. Jenkins Cemetery, Browning, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ronald McDonald House in memory of Emilee Olivia Uptegrove.

