Untiedt, Charles W. 1943-2022 Phoenix, Ariz.

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Charles "Chuck" Untiedt, 78, formerly of Bennett, Colorado, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. Chuck was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Maryville, Missouri, to Leonard and Agnes (Nathman) Untiedt. He married Margaret Walk on Sept. 12, 1964, and to this union three children were born.
Chuck grew up working on the family farm in Clyde, Missouri. He joined the Army in 1963, was deployed to Korea in 1965, he returned to the States in 1966 and was released from service.
Colorado became Chuck's permanent home after his release from the Army. He lived in Denver and Aurora for several years then moved to Bennett where he resided for 43 years. In the Spring of 2021 the decision was made to move somewhere warmer, so he moved to Sun City West, Arizona.
Chuck saw a lot of country and made several friends being an over-the-road truck driver for many years. During most of that time he owned his own truck. His wife and kids made many trips to both coasts with him, especially during the summer. Once he sold his truck, he continued in the trucking business as a dispatcher. After retiring from the trucking business, he worked in retail which kept him in touch with people.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Deborah (Skyler) Norman, Dianna (Scott) Neff, and Vincent (Jennifer) Untiedt; grandchildren, Maci Miller, Mathew Norman, Kascha Neff, Talia (David) Leaphart, Carrigan Neff, Mallory Neff, Kayla Burich, Stefanie Untiedt, Conner Untiedt, and Heather Untiedt; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph (Carm) Untiedt, Mary Ann (Vic) Keber, Rita (Jerry) Auffert, Francis (Marie) Untiedt, William Untiedt, Leonard (Louise) Untiedt, Betty Weigand (Bill), Carol (Robin) Reidlinger, Sherry Untiedt (Cory), Janet (Marty) Meier; and many nieces and nephews.
He was welcomed to Heaven by his parents; brother, John; sisters, Mary Catherine and Teresa (McMillen); in-laws, Edward Walk, Buddy McMillen, Barbara Untiedt, Bud Walk, and Clarita Walk; and nephew, Chris Untiedt.
Services have not been scheduled at this time. Chuck has chosen to be cremated and his ashes will be interned at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Lakewood, Colorado. There will be a Celebration of Life planned in Northwest Missouri and another in Colorado. Please watch www.heritagefuneralchapels.com for dates and times.
Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; please see their website at www.lls.org.
Heritage Funeral Chapel 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85381 623-974-3671 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.