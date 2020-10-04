Dorothy Jane Umphrey, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 7, 1950, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Myrtle and Aaron Keith Sr.

She attended Benton High School and she was a homemaker.

She enjoyed playing the piano, listening to Gospel music, cake decorating and spending endless time with her family.

She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.

Dorothy was preceded in death by: her husband, James Eugene Umphrey; her parents; sister, Beverly Justis-Williams; brothers: Aaron Jr., Charles, Carl, and John Neal Keith.

Survivors include: sons, Michael (Nicole) Umphrey, Sturgeon, Missouri and Jim (Lisa) Umphrey, Newtown, Missouri; grandsons, Cody Umphrey (Mason Lock) and Kaleb (Claire) Umphrey; granddaughter, Kaylee (Dillon) Baumgartner; sisters: Patty (Larry) Tracy, Elaine Ebling, Marilyn (Dennis) Steeby; great- grandchildren, Avian and Hadleigh; and her companion, Phil Martinez.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Tracy officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.