KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Roger Dale Ulrich, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri, went to be with his Lord and Savior March 5, 2021. Roger was born Nov. 15, 1934, to Flossie and Charles Ulrich, of Hamilton, Missouri. He graduated, Hamilton High School in 1952.

Saturday March 13, 2021, New Vision Christian Church, 12400 Grandview Rd, Grandview, MO 64137. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Burial Alta Vista Cemetery Weatherby, Missouri. A Better Place Funeral. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.