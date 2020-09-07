Larry L. Uehling, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 3, 2020.

He was born April 9, 1943, to Russell and Fern Uehling in Decatur, Nebraska.

Larry married Penny Burley June 3, 1966. They shared 54 years of marriage together.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. After, Larry became a Nebraska State Highway Patrol officer. He retired as Captain after 27.5 years.

Larry enjoyed hunting, collecting antique tools, woodworking and craft shows, which he worked with his wife.

Every morning, he would drink coffee with his friends nicknamed "The Buzzards".

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Butch.

Survivors include: Penny, of the home; son, Kelly (Pam); daughter, Shannon; grandchildren: Caitlyn, Cameron, Kieran and Quin; aunt, Rita; uncle, Glen; brothers: Gary, Mike, Glen and Bob; sisters, Cheryl and Hazel; and numerous extended family and friends.

He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Memorial Graveside Services & Inurnment: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Hillcrest Cemetery, Decatur.

The family requests no flowers or donations.

To offer condolences, view the obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.