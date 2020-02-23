Uehlin, Mildred 1934-2020

AMAZONIA, Mo. - Mildred Uehlin, 85, of Amazonia, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at LaVerna Village in Savannah, Missouri.

She was born Oct. 31, 1934, in Forest City, Missouri, to Virgil and Cecilia (Koelzer) Moore.

She married Otis Uehlin on Nov. 29, 1952.

Mildred enjoyed square dancing, bingo, casinos and spending time with her family.

She was a strong, hard- working woman, who raised her children on their family farm and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by: her children: Stephen Uehlin, Ron Uehlin, John (Kelly) Uehlin and Nancy Uehlin all of Amazonia; siblings: Mary Ann Payne of Oregon, Missouri, Alice McGinnis of Skidmore, Missouri, Dorothy Peregrine of Tarkio, Missouri, Virginia Blunt of Effingham, Kansas and Gregory (Charlotte) Moore of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Janet Russell of Amazonia; grandchildren: Stephanie Teaney, Eric (Krisma) Uehlin, Heathor (Reggie) Chandler, Mark (Candice) Uehlin, Erica (Jeff) Mullins, Scott (Brook) Uehlin, Kasey Uehlin (Jarrod Strasser), Kylee (Steve) Lingholm and Rikki Uehlin (Ryan Meek); 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Rick Uehlin; and sister, Rachel Cooper.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.

Burial will be at St. Johns Cemetery, in Amazonia. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.