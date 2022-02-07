AMAZONIA, Mo. -Dwight Uehlin, 60, Amazonia, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at his home.
Dwight was born on Dec. 27, 1961, in St. Joseph, to Bud and Viola (Graves) Uehlin.
Dwight was a farmer and worked for Brown Transfer and Storage.
Dwight married Debra Tucker On Dec. 3, 1995, in Sullivan, Missouri.
She preceded him in death on Oct. 4, 2011.
In addition to his wife, Dwight was preceded in death by his father.
Dwight is survived by: his mother, Viola; three sisters: Brenda Aspey (Mike), Patty Uehlin and Amy Demelt (Jamie); nieces and nephews: Austin Demelt, Travis and Tamika Davis, Tasha and Brent Blackburn; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Uehlin has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.