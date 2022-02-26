SAVANNAH, Mo. - Barbara N. Tyree, 69, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
On March 3, 1952, she was born in Bethany, Missouri, to Billy and Edyth (Ball) Thornton.
She loved to go to thrift stores and watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. She also enjoyed caring for her plants and visiting with her friends at White Oaks.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Steve Tyree.
She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Newman (Mike) and Susan Arn (Dennis); brother, Steve Thornton (Neva); extended family and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Safehaven Animal Shelter, Cameron, Missouri.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
