Daniel "Bobby" Tyler, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at a health care center in Maryville, Missouri.
He was born Sept. 14, 1952, in Atchison, Kansas, son of Lou Ella and Melvin Tyler.
He attended Dekalb High School.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Bobby was a Truck Driver for many years. He enjoyed his job and the opportunities it brought him.
He also enjoyed watching westerns, fishing, and he loved reading the bible.
Bobby was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Melvin "Timmy" Leroy Tyler; and grandson, Sterling Tyler.
Survivors include: children: Jacob (Tiarra) Tyler of Savannah, Georgia, Curtis (Rachelle) Tyler of Trenton, Missouri, Julie (Michael) Morris of St. Joseph and Dalanie Tyler of St. Joseph; sisters, Connie Ross of Gower and Claudia "Tootie" (Mike) Jones of Haysville, Kansas: grandchildren: Caylub Tyler, Arya Tyler, Jadalynn Roberts, Traytan Larison, Chloe Morris and Landon Morris.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
