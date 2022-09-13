TROY, Kan. - William W. Twombly, 97, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 15, 1925, in Fanning, Kansas, son of Wilma and William E. Twombly. He married Beverly Henry on Aug. 7, 1953, enjoying 69 years together.
He served four years in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and attended the St. Joseph Restoration Branch. Bill was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, mushroom hunting, cutting wood and doing church work.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wilma Saunders and Jean Johnson; brothers, Sam, Leonard, George, David and Bob.
Survivors include, wife, Beverly Twombly, of the home; children, Tim (Janet) Twombly, of Fanning, Kansas, David (Becky) Twombly, of St. Joseph, Pam (John) Cool, of St. Joseph, Lisa (Mikel) Cool, of Higginsville, Missouri; sister, Ruth Turner, of Independence, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Fanning Community of Christ Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Fanning Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the St. Joseph Restoration Branch.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Twombly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.