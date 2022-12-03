Twombly, Nellie K. 1943-2022 Highland, Kan.

HIGHLAND, Kan. - Nellie Kathleen (Tracy) Twombly, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Dec. 2, 2022.
Kathy was born to Gerald and Mervene (Windmeyer) Tracy on April 6, 1943, at Dr. Minnegar's office in Highland, Kansas. Kathy was the second of six children raised on a farm near White Cloud, Kansas. She graduated from Highland High School with the class of 1961.
Kathy married Bobby Dean Twombly on June 2, 1961, in Fanning, Kansas. They had five children: Robert "Scott", Michael (Judy), Mary Jane Smith (Sherman), Dan Edward (deceased) and Paul (Jodi); 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers: Jere Tracy and Dick Tracy (Jan).
She was a wonderful homemaker, cook, wife and mother. Everyone was welcome in her home and she always had a meal to share with whoever stopped by.
Kathy graduated from Benedictine College in 1993 with a Bachelor's degree in secondary English Education. She graduated Cum Laude. She taught the majority of her teaching career at DeKalb, Missouri, R IV schools from 1994 to 2009. Kathy absolutely loved teaching and touched the lives of countless students with her wit and wisdom. Kathy earned her Master's degree from Friends University in 1999. She retired in 2009, but then returned to teaching from 2018 to 2020 at D-West High School.
Kathy was a world traveler. Some of her travel included Venice, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, and Alaska.
Kathy loved her Church family and served as elder at Fanning Community of Christ. She was also a Sunday school teacher, member of the Dozen and ½ Club, SLK Club, Doniphan County Library Board, Retired Teacher's Club, Doniphan County Historical Society, Highland High School Alumni Association, and a dedicated longtime Highland Vidette/Kansas Chief correspondent of the Highland news. She treasured her "girls" at bridge club.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son, Don Edward; siblings: Bonnie Maschler, Jane Winters, Myra Tracy; daughter-in-law, Leigh Ann (Blevins) Twombly; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Jane Meng.
Kathy lived life to the fullest. Nothing meant more to her than family.
Celebration of life service for Kathleen is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Fanning Community of Christ. Mark Twombly will officiate. Private inurnment will be at later date at Olive Branch Cemetery, White Cloud.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday. The family will meet with friends starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Doniphan County Library District #1 sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.