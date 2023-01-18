GLADSTONE, Mo. - Mary Lee (Burr) Tutt, of Gladstone, Missouri, and formerly of Osborn, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2023, at the age of 96 in the care of Ascend Hospice and with family by her side.
Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Montgomery and Lillian Burr; husband, Edmund Tutt; brother, Robert Burr; and nephew, John Burr.
Mary Lee is survived by her niece, Deborah Burr, of Kansas City, Missouri; nephew, James (Peggy) Burr, of Kearney, Missouri; and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Cameron, Missouri, High School, Mary Lee continued her love for learning and mathematics at the Kansas City Business College. During this time she met, fell in love with, and married her beloved Edmond Tutt. They were happily married for 65 years. Mary Lee attended and was active in Smith Fork Baptist Church in Osborn, Missouri.
While Mary Lee always had her roots in the family farm, it was her ambition that propelled her to an impressive and respected career at the Producers of Texas Commission Company at the Kansas City Stockyards for nearly 50 years. Mary Lee rose to the position Administrative and Financial Manager. She not only earned the admiration of her peers and business partners, Mary Lee carved a path for other women to follow in a profession predominantly held by men. Until 2020, one of Mary Lee's favorite events was the Producers of Texas scholarship banquet at the University of Missouri. She attended this ceremony annually to show her support and give encouragement to young adults receiving this scholarship and continuing their education.
Mary Lee's love of B-Bar-B Farms remained steadfast throughout her life. This was a passion she shared with her brother, Robert Burr, as the joint owner and manager of their working centennial farmstead. Mary Lee always held a watchful eye over the land and the legacy, so it may be carried on for generations to come.
Truly the greatest joy of Mary Lee's life was the bond she shared with her niece and nephews, who she loved and cared for like her own children. Mary Lee and Edmond not only created memories through trips and experiences, they were also active and present at events big and small throughout their niece and nephews lives.
Mary Lee Tutt carried herself with a sense of purpose, faith, and grace. She was truly cherished. The impact she made of the lives of so many will not soon be forgotten.
In Lieu of Flowers: Please support the Producers of Texas Scholarship Fund at the University of Missouri-checks made to University of Missouri with Producers of Texas Scholarship (Remembrance ML Tutt in the Memo.)
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri, with visitation one hour prior, 10 to 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.