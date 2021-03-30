TROY, Kan. - Lucille (Riedel) Turpin Wilke, 94, of Troy, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021.

She was born on a farm near Leona, Kansas, on April 12, 1926, to John and Katherine (Mattucks) Riedel.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bendena, Kansas.

Lucille married Edgar Turpin on Dec. 26, 1946. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 1968.

On April 20, 1978, she married Richard (Dick) Wilke. He preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 1993.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Melvin Riedel; and a sister, Dorothy Nigus.

She is survived by: two sons, Harold (Pam) Turpin, Kent, Washington, John (Dennise) Turpin, Troy, Kansas; two daughters, Donna Streib, Hiawatha, Kansas, Janie (Jerry) Johnson, Troy; two step-sons, Alan (Deb) Wilke, Lake Alfred, Florida, Larry (Lisa) Wilke, Emporia, Kansas; two step-daughters, Margie (Claude) Miller, St. Joseph, Peggy (Julian) Nelson, Troy; nine grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 12 step-great grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Face masks are highly encouraged.

At the St. John's Lutheran Church, Bendena, Kansas, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m.

Friends may call after Noon Tuesday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, in Troy.

Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance Dist #1 Fund or St. John's Lutheran Church.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.