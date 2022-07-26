Turpin, Kathryn L. 1927-2022 Eldon, Mo.

ELDON, Mo. - Kathryn Louise (Kemp) Turpin, 94, Eldon, Missouri (formerly of Bethany, Missouri) passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Kathryn was born on the Fairgrounds in Bethany on Dec. 26, 1927, the daughter of John T. and Zelma Beatrice (King) Kemp. The extended family was large with sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins galore. Many played a part in Kathryn's life because they traveled together on the family carnival, Kemp and Turpin United shows.

