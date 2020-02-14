GILMAN CITY, Mo. - William Herbert Turner, 92, Gilman City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1928, in Harrison County, Missouri, the son of Leo W. and Elsie L. (Van Dyke) Turner.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Gene and Leo Turner.

William is survived by his cousins, Carl and Harl Dunkin.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Christian Union Cemetery, Gilman City.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Christian Union Cemetery in care of: Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.