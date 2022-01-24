Turner, Teddy D. 1936-2022 Laurie, Mo.

LAURIE, Mo. - Teddy (Ted) D. Turner, 85, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home in Laurie, Missouri. He was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Burlington Junction, Missouri, to Edward (Ted) Ashley and Agnus Vernelle (Martin) Turner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Floyd and Larry Turner; infant sister, Janice Turner; and siste,r Patty Blakely.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Deborah (Deb) Turner of the home; his children, Todd (Sonya), Ted, Tyra, Ivy and Melissa; sisters, Shirley (Dave) Herbert, Carole Helle, Margaret (Don) Miller, and Sharon (Ron) Sisk; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He lived most of his life in St Joseph and loved being a mason, but eventually retired as the service manager of Polsky Motors. He loved working in his shop, fishing, watching football and was a faithful Miami Dolphins fan (even through their tough times).
Ted proudly serviced in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean war. He was especially proud of his sons, Todd and Teddy, that retired from the Marine Corp, each of them serving more than 20 years.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Kent Memorial Lutheran Church, Sunrise Beach, Missouri.
Cremation under the direction of Mid West Cremation & Funeral Services, LLC Springfield, MO (417-890-1475) As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
