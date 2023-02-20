Turner, Patricia J. 1924-2023 Atchison, Kan.

Patricia J Turner, 98, passed away peacefully from her earthly home surrounded with family by her side on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, into the presence of the Lord.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, with Terry Moore officiating the service. Burial will follow services at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Jews for Jesus or St. Jude’s. Condolences for the family maybe left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
She was born to George Transue and Mary Hilligoss, in Atchison, on Oct. 19, 1924. Patricia married Orville F. Turner on Oct. 21, 1943, and together had four sons, Timothy, Robert, Tom, and Thomas Wade Turner.
Preceded in death by her husband; mother, Mary H. Smart; and step-father, Doug Smart; infant son, Thomas Wade Turner; and son, Timothy A. Turner; brothers, Robert W. Transue (Smart), Atchison, Douglas A. Smart, Atchison, Tom Smart, Hastings, Florida, and Fred Smart, Horton, Kansas; sisters, Sarah E. Witte, Rushville, Missouri, Mary H. Moore, Rushville, Bessie and Betty Syler, Atchison; great-great-niece, Rheagan Cheyenne Smith; and great-nephew, Timothy Aspaugh.
Patricia enjoyed watching John Wayne and Shirley Temple Movies, crocheting blankets for family, and babysitting her grandbabies. She will be remembered by everyone who came to know and love her for her uncanny sense of humor along with her willingness to serve and care for others. In her early married life she and her husband, O.F. “Butch” traveled to Tournavista, Peru, to share in ministry and support while her husband supervised a construction crew building a road through the Jungle. Lifelong friends were made during this time that became like family. She was a vital part of her husband's heavy construction company. Patricia took tremendous joy in the caretaking of four generations of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and many others. (19 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren) She was a pillar in their lives, instilling kindness, faith, and a servant's heart. She has impacted many lives and she will be forever cherished.
"Absence from the body is presence with the Lord." 2 Cor. 5:8
"Do nothing from selfish ambition and conceit but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests but also to the interest of others." Philippians 2, 3-4
"As each has received a gift use it to serve one another as good stewards of God's very grace." 1 Peter 4:10
