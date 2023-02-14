Turner, Patricia A. 1936-2023 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Patricia Ann Turner, from Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Feb. 11, 2023. Pat was born to John C. "Jack" and Ruth Donaldson on March 23, 1936, in Maryville, and joined two sisters, Jacquiline (Lynn Adams) and Elvalee (Bob Swift).

After moving to and from both coasts during her father's military service, Pat grew up in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in the class of 1954, keeping in close contact with her classmates since. She was a proud member of the Mizzou class of 1958 and was an active long-time member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduation she achieved a Masters in Education from Northwest and embarked on a 40-year career, teaching science and mathematics, primarily at Maryville but also at Hopkins, Missouri, and Riviera High in Miami, Florida.

