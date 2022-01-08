KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Patricia Ann (Johnson) Turner, 88, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
On June 5, 1933, she was born in St. Joseph, to William and Mildred (Harvey) Johnson.
She married William Talmadge Turner, Jr. on Aug. 4, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage; he precedes her in death.
Patricia was a long-time member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. Her passions in life were basket making, bridge and cats. She will be lovingly remembered as the best, most-loved Mimi.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and daughter, Vicki Lynn Thoden.
She is survived by: daughter, Diana Hart; son, Vince Turner (DeAnn); seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Johnson.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
