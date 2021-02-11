CLARKSDALE, Mo. - James "Jim" "J.D" Turner, 73, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at his home in Clarksdale. He was born July 26, 1947, in Cameron, Missouri, son of the late Clare and Wilbur Turner.

He graduated from Easton High School and married Linda on Oct. 18, 1997, she survives of the home. He served in the United States Navy and Navy reserves retiring in 2006 and is a veteran of several campaigns in the middle east. He retired as Captain from the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, after 21 years of service. He was presently working at the Northwest Missouri Pychiatric Center in St. Joseph, as a Security officer.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, farming, and loved his dogs, Rex, Sadie, and Tim, he also enjoyed listening to old time country music, liked picking cowboy roses for Linda, and playing with his grandkids.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bonnie Williams; and granddaughter, Ashley Witkowski.

Survivors include, wife, Linda Turner of the home; children, Shannon Turner, St. Joseph, Tammy Joswick, Pete (Amy) Moutray, Stewartsville, Missouri; and daughter, Jennifer Moutray, Savannah, Missouri; sisters, Wanda (Frank) Hernandez, Betty (Gene) Hodge, Rita Turner, Carolyn Studna, Lucy (Clarence) Taylor, Judy Knorr, and Pam (Jerry) Nixon; 12 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.

Funeral services: 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Jim Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, St. Joseph, at a later date.

Memorials are requested to the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Association.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.