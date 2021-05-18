Turner, Irene F. 1926-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Irene Frances Turner, 95, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
Preceded: parents, Elza S. and Lillie A. (Maness) Cook; husband, Bill Turner; children, Lonnie Wooten, Rita Greer, Leslie Wooten, Janet Wren; grandchildren, Leattle, Jacob, Lillie, Lonnie, Jr.; siblings, Dorothy Cook, Rollie Cook, Mary Lee, George Cook, Clydie Perkins, Harold "Buss" and Howard Cook, Betty Lininger, Shirley Driskell.
Survivors: grandchildren, Theresa, Matt, Jackson Wooten, Kevin and Scott Burton; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephews.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Assembly of God Church, Tarkio, Missouri.
Open visitation: 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio where family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m.
Interment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Memorials: Assembly of God Church.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.