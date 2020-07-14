Turner, Glenn S. 1964-2020

Glenn Scott Turner, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in a Kansas City, Kansas hospital.

He was born July 26, 1964 in St. Joseph, son of the late Norma Jean and Floyd Turner.

He attended Benton high school, and married Lisa Rose on June 30, 1990.

He worked in the construction industry, enjoyed playing and coaching his sons baseball teams, mushroom hunting and fishing, riding four wheelers, but most of all helping other people with their projects.

Glenn was preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Joyce Mackley.

Survivors include: wife, Lisa Turner, of the home; 4 sons, Bryan (Marissa), Luke (Stephanie), Ridge and Reed (Paige) Turner, a brother, Ray (Leslie) Turner; and a sister, Marti. St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Kamden, Braely and Maely; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, St. Joseph.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.