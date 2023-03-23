Florestine V. (Weston) Turner, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
She was born March 5, 1938, to James Glen Isaac and Lena Mae (Corbin) Weston, in Lathrop, Missouri.
She married Henry Turner Sr. on May 21, 2001.
She was a member of First Baptist Mount Union Church but later transferred to Hope Fellowship Church.
Florestine enjoyed watching the Chiefs and Mustang games. She also loved cooking and sewing. She was well known and loved by the community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, James Weston Jr., Charles Weston Sr., Ella King, Martha Grier, Curtis Weston Sr., Frances Holland, and Velda Weston.
Survivors include her son, Alonzo Weston (Deanna); sister, Ceola McGaughy; sisters-in-law, Virginia and Joanne Weston; grandchildren, Alonzo Weston Jr., Nicole Hughes; great-grandchildren, Asia Weston and Jace Deaver; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family; and her beloved granddog, Eubie.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
