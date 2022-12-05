Leslie A. Turner Euler, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

She was born June 2, 1943, in San Diego, California. Leslie graduated from Central High School and Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.

Service information

Dec 10
Visitation
Saturday, December 10, 2022
9:00AM-10:00AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Dec 10
Service
Saturday, December 10, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
