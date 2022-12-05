Leslie A. Turner Euler, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
She was born June 2, 1943, in San Diego, California. Leslie graduated from Central High School and Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.
Leslie was a teacher at Benton High School. She loved teaching and working with students brought her great joy. She completed her Master Degree in Administration at NWMSU. She was also a track and volleyball coach. She especially enjoyed sponsoring the Freshman Cheerleaders. She was a proud member of the Benton Red Coats.
Leslie enjoyed being a courtesy driver for Anderson Ford and Enterprise Rental. She also loved spending time with her cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie (Les) Abersold and Drusilla Smith.
Survivors include: her daughter, Michelle (Michael) Miller of St. Joseph; sister, Kathy (Wayne) Stiles of Lamar, Colorado; best friend, Joyce Edwards of St. Joseph; nephews, Greg and Brad Stiles and their families; and her Steel Magnolias sisters, Eileen Duty and Karen Anderson.
Simple Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Inurnment: Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To send flowers to the family of Leslie Turner Euler, please visit Tribute Store.
