Charles Steven Turner 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday June 18, 2021, at home, in St. Joseph.
He was born Jan. 31, 1949, in St. Joseph, son of the late Bernice & Royal Turner.
He graduated from Stewartsville High School and served in the National Guard for six years. Charles was a very talented brick layer, working in the St. Joseph and Kansas City areas.
He loved to sing and had a great voice. Charlie loved his animals and had a wonderful sense of humor. He always made us laugh.
Survivors include: sons, Shane Turner, Phoenix, Arizona and Heath Turner, Grain Valley, Missouri; grandchildren: Sidney, Mallory, Chase and Cole Turner; daughter, Sheila Turner Awad, of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren: Summer, Samantha, John and Joseph Awad; brothers: R.T. (Karen) Turner, St. Joseph, Donald (Sue) Turner, Fillmore, Missouri and Byron "Pierre" Sample of Kansas City, Missouri; sisters, Linda Wilson, Savannah, Missouri and Norma (Lee) Wandfluh of Fillmore.
He was cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
His surviving children, Sheila, Shane and Heath Turner, will hold a private memorial service at a later date, where his ashes will be placed, to be determined. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
