Charles Steven Turner, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at home, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 31, 1949, in St Joseph, son of the late Fern Berniece and Royal Turner.
He graduated from Stewartsville High School, and served in the National Guard for six years. Charles was a very talented brick layer working in the St. Joseph and Kansas City Areas. He loved music, his animals and Casey's donuts. He was one of Jehovah's Witness's.
Survivors include sons, Shane Turner, Phoenix, Arizona, and Heath Turner, Grain Valley, Missouri; daughters, Raquel (Eric) Hopper, St. Joseph, Shelia Awad, and Becky (David) Myers; brothers, R.T. (Karen) Turner St. Joseph, Donald (Sue) Turner, Fillmore, Missouri, and Byron "Pierre" Sample of Kansas City, Missouri; sisters, Linda Wilson, Savannah, Missouri, and Norma (Lee) Wandfluh of Fillmore.
There will be a private memorial services on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
