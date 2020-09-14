Turner, Anna M. 1922-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Anna M. Cazes Turner, age 98, passed away Saturday, in St. Joseph.

She lived most of her adult life in the Whitesville and Savannah area.

Born July 2, 1922, in Addis, Louisiana, Ann was the daughter of the late Emile and Judith Cazes.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Elmer J. Turner, whom she married in 1943; brother, Gerald Cazes; and sisters Rita Kaminski and Myra Gauthier.

Ann is survived by: four children: Jean Johnson and husband, Sidney, Agency, Missouri, Gary Turner and wife, Ruth, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Randall Turner and wife, Trudy, Montgomery, Texas, Tracey Clark, St Joseph; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

During W.W.ll Ann was a head bookkeeper, then branch manager, at Rapides Bank of Alexandria, Louisiana.

Ann enjoyed a number of activities over the years: She was a 4-H leader, member of St. Rosa of Lima Catholic Church and Altar Society, Utopia Club, and charter member of the Genealogical Society of Andrew County. For nine years, she served on the board of the Andrew County Historical Society, was co-editor of the 1980 Andrew County Book and was in charge of the gift shop at the Andrew County Museum.

Ann enjoyed writing and won several contests with this talent, winning such things as 17 television sets and a full kitchen over her lifetime.

A private memorial service by the family will be held at a later date.

Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.