DEARBORN, Mo. - Jerry Keith "Noot" Turnbull, 85, died Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022, at the home in Dearborn, Missouri. He was born in New Point, Missouri, on Dec. 23, 1936. He was the oldest of three children of Charles Keith Turnbull and Ethel Mary Noellsch. He graduated from the Oregon, Missouri, High School in 1955.
He married Shirley Wahalen in December 1958. The couple had three children, Kathy Carr (Roger) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Penny Eads (Geoffery) of Jamesport, Missouri, and Casey Turnbull (Marcia) of North Kansas City, Missouri.
In 1971 he married Edna Neely and her two children became a part of the family, Michael Neely (Sharon) of Wilimington, North Carolina, and Patrick Neely (Vickie) of Dearborn.
He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union 101 for better than 50 years. He was a Shriner and a member of the American Legion. He was in the National Guard. He was very gifted, funny, quirky, and a talented man being able to do most anything he set his mind to. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 50 plus years, Edna; sister, Ada Buck; brother, Hubert (Herb) Turnbull, both of Oregon, Missouri; his children, Kathy Carr, Pennie Eads, and Casey Turnbull; and his stepchildren Michael Neely and Patrick Neely. He had eight grandchildren of whom he was very proud, Amy Parker of Overland Park, Kansas, Roger Carr of Eugene, Missouri, and Kristi Carr of Chillicothe, Missouri, Geoffery Eads, Jamesport, Missouri, Brittney Kramer of Jamesport, Levi Neely, Germany, Shaun Neely North Carolina, and Matthew Neely of Stewartsville, Missouri. There are 18 grandchildren.
He chose to be cremated with no service. The family will receive family and friends on Jan. 20, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be no speaker and the family is asking that family and friends share any funny stories and incidents they might have of Jerry. They wish for the Celebration of Life be fun and funny as he was. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.