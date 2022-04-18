Mary A. Tullis, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022.
She was born March 29, 1932, in Oxford, Missouri, to Gloe and Eva (Dannar) Meek.
Mary married Earl Tullis June 17, 1950. He preceded her in death April 3, 2016.
She was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. Mary and her husband, Earl, started the organization MERIL (Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living).
Mary enjoyed going out to eat, enjoying her sweets, playing cards, watching wrestling and the Kansas City Royals. She loved visiting with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by: her son, Matthew Shawn Tullis; brother, Charles Meek; sister, Helen Gregory.
Mary is survived by: sons, Darren Clay Tullis and Michael "Starr" Tullis (Tammy); grandchildren, Ashley Callahan (Ryan) and Andrew Tullis; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Bayley, Ashlyn, Ryla, Mason and Haylen.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to MERIL.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
