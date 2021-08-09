ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. - David Allen Tull, 79, a lifelong resident of Atchison County, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, with his wife, Peg, daughter, Sara and other family members at his side.
David was born Oct. 29, 1941, in Atchison, the sixth child of Charles F. "Bud" Tull and Esther S. (Henderson) Tull.
He graduated from Atchison High School.
David married Margaret Mary "Peg" Young and they are the parents of one daughter, Sara Tull. They all lived together in the home that David built.
He was employed as a laborer for Burlington Northern Railroad and also helped with the family farm all of his working years, until his retirement. He loved his cows and enjoyed raising hogs and chickens, going to livestock sales and eating at McDonalds; he ate there for breakfast every day.
Survivors include: his wife, Peg; and daughter, Sara (Justin Rasdall); grandson, Mason James Rasdall; brothers, John J. (Sherri) Tull, Ronald W. (Suzanne) Tull; sisters, Anita Lively and Martha Franzel; sister-in-law, Lisa Tull; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Bud and Esther; brothers: Charles R. Tull, James E. Tull, Forest L. Tull, Richard W. Tull; and a sister, Reva Tull Boger.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
