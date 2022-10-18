Tucker, Sister Seraphine OSB 1927-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Sister Seraphine Tucker, OSB, 95, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kansas, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the monastery. The vigil service will be Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the monastery chapel, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there Friday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Environmentalist and scientist, Sister Seraphine Tucker was born in Beatrice, Nebraska, on June 27, 1927, one of four children of Casimir and Mary Margaret Carmichael Tucker. Her family moved to Atchison where her parents lived for the remainder of their lives and where she graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy and later from Mount St. Scholastica College. A pioneer in early innovative tape teaching in the 1950s-60s, she taught science and mathematics for 25 years in area elementary and secondary schools. She also earned a master's degree in education. In 1972, she returned to the monastery to be maintenance director, where her expertise and interest in the natural world, home repairs, engineering and ecology made her a valued asset in every dimension of the community's physical facility. After leaving the supervisory position, Sister Seraphine was active in ecological activities, in managing a curriculum for training of childcare providers, and in tutoring and GED instruction. Hardworking and energetic, she was always interested in ways to improve the environment and the care of the sisters.
Sister Seraphine was preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers, James, Pat and William Tucker.
She is survived by nieces, nephews and her monastic family.
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home (www.arensbergpruett.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site www.mountosb.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Sister Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.