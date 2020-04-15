GOWER, Mo, - Carol Ann (McGrew) Tucker, 76, Gower, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born in St. Joseph, on June 15, 1941, to Robert Leighton McGrew and Mary Jane (Roskowski) McGrew.

Carol graduated from Central High School and was married to Jimmy Tucker, on July 3, 1976.

Mr. Tucker survives of the home.

She is also survived by: two sisters, Linda Lee McBride, St. Joseph, and Mary Frances Allsbury, Kansas City, Missouri; three nieces: Dr. Melinda Roney and Cindy McElwee, Kansas City, Missouri, and Laura Marriott, St. Joseph.

Private Farewell Services: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.