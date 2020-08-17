Tucker, Anna M. 1945-2020

Anna Maude Tucker was born in St. Joseph, on Sept. 17, 1945, to James N. and Ethel F. (Brownlee) Tucker.

Anna enjoyed crocheting, bingo and collecting things. One of her favorite expressions was, "I know what I know."

Anna passed away at the Wathena Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wathena, Kansas on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 74.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her siblings: Mary Vaught, David (Christina) Tucker and Mark (Ginger) Tucker, all of St. Joseph, Jim Tucker of Wichita, Kansas, John (B.J.) Tucker of Valley Center, Kansas, Robert "Bob" Tucker of Savannah, Missouri and Kim (Gary) Miller of Wathena, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.

Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.