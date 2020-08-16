WATHENA, Kan. - Anna Tucker, 74, passed away at the Wathena Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wathena, Kan. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, James N. and Ethel F. (Brownlee) Tucker.

Survivors include: her siblings, Mary Vaught, David (Christina) Tucker, and Mark (Ginger) Tucker, all of St. Joseph, Jim Tucker of Wichita, Kansas, John (B.J.) Tucker of Valley Center, Kansas, Robert "Bob" Tucker of Savannah, Missouri, and Kim (Gary) Miller of Wathena; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Monday, 3 p.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.

