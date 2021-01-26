Truland, Sr. Maureen 1925-2021

CLYDE, Mo. - Sr. Maureen Truland, 95, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde, Missouri.

Sr. Maureen was born on Sept. 10, 1925, in Lancaster, New Hampshire to Daniel J. and Mary A. (Robinson) Truland. She received her Bachelor of Science and Masters in Biology in New Hampshire and Masters in Theology from St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota.

Margaret Mary Truland entered the Benedictine Convent on Aug. 6, 1952, and was given the name Sr. Maureen Truland. Her first profession of vows was on Feb. 11, 1954, and her final profession of vows was on March 12, 1959.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Daniel J. Truland.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews and her monastic family.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Benedictine Chapel with burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.