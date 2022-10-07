Trueblooc, Douglas L. 1957-2022 Wathena, Kan. Oct 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATHENA, Kan. - Douglas Lee Trueblood, 65, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.Doug was born on March 25, 1957, in Hiawatha, Kansas, to Teddie and Alice Trueblood.He was a truck driver for Consolidated Freight, St. Joseph Express and First Fleet. His loves were family, hunting, fishing, his dog, Maggie and beer.Doug married Cathy Liechti on Jan. 22, 1977, in Wathena. She survives of the home.He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Vickie Hockaday.Additional survivors: children, Samuel Trueblood, Wathena, Aimee Bisig (Fred), Oregon, Missouri, Benjamin Trueblood (Melissa), Wathena; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Trueblood, (Kathy) Eudora, Kansas, Kenneth "Dean" Trueblood, (Brenda) Wathena, Jana Stepp, (Kraig) Oscoda, Michigan; numerous nieces and nephews.There is no scheduled service.Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance District #1www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas L. Transports Hospital Kansas Cathy Liechti Vickie Hockaday Parents Grandchild Express × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 7, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 6, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 4, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesBoil advisory issued for St. JosephTeen boy killed in crash Sunday nightBrittany Village's late utility bills threaten hundreds of tenantsOfficials say motorcyclists in 'critical condition' after overnight crashTwo seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle Tuesday nightBlack Archives recognizes first white man in Hall of FameNelson pleads guilty, gets two life sentences in brothers' murdersPerson bitten by rabies-infected bat in St. JosephOne hospitalized after Tuesday crashTwo-vehicle crash flips van, causes minor injuries
